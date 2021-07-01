XinFin Network (XDC) Moves Above 45% in the Past Week By CoinQuora



XinFin Network (XDC) Moves Above 45% in the Past Week



XinFin Network (XDC) has gone up 45% in the past week.

The blockchain is phasing out its XDCe ERC-20 token

Also, XDC will soon be interoperable with compatibility.

XinFin Network’s XDC token has moved up 12.36% in the last 24 hours and 45% over the last week.

At the time of writing, XDC is trading at $0.08113 with a trading volume of $7,569,696.14 according to CoinMarketCap.

XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain. The platform combines the power of public and private blockchains with interoperable smart contracts. Also, the blockchain uses Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS).

Of note, XinFin aims to use blockchain to improve the overall deficit in global infrastructure. The protocol uses peer-to-peer transactions driven by community digital assets on an open-source platform. As such, XinFin makes cross-border transactions more secure and transparent.

In addition,

