Worst Celebrity Interviews



CBS, Foxx



On his own segment of “Spill Your Guts,” James said, “We sent the stuff to Rick’s people, and Rick had seen it, loved it, and was so excited to do it. Rick Ross came and sat here, and we did the whole thing about binging with rapping,” Corden continued. “And Rick goes, ‘Cool, I’m just going to go to the restroom.’ About 20 minutes later, we just stood there and he hadn’t come back. Then his management person came back and went, ‘Yeah, Rick’s not going to do that.'”