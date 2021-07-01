Worst Celebrity Interviews

Spoiler: Robert De Niro is in here twice.
1.
Chelsea Handler’s worst guest on Chelsea Lately was Justin Bieber.
2.
Wendy Williams said the worst Wendy guest was a man who groped her.
3.
Conan O’Brien’s worst Conan guest was Abel Ferrara.
4.
Jimmy Fallon’s most awkward Tonight Show interview was Robert De Niro.
5.
Graham Norton also said De Niro.
6.
Former cohost of The View Sherri Shepherd said controversial conservative pundit Ann Coulter was her worst guest.
7.
James Corden said his worst guest was Rick Ross.
8.
Jon Stewart said Hugh Grant was the worst Daily Show guest.
9.
Craig Ferguson said his worst guest was Macy Gray.
10.
Dick Cavett said John Cassavetes, Peter Falk, and Ben Gazzara were his worst guests.
11.
Scottish TV host Lorraine Kelly said Kevin Spacey was the worst.
12.
Larry King said his worst interview was Phyllis Gates.
Have you ever watched a celeb interview that was just, well, a trainwreck? Let me know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!