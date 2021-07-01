Home Entertainment Worst Celebrity Interviews

Worst Celebrity Interviews

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Spoiler: Robert De Niro is in here twice.

1.

Chelsea Handler’s worst guest on Chelsea Lately was Justin Bieber.


E!

At the Sundance Film Festival, Chelsea said her worst guest was Bieber. “He was trying to flirt with me and it was so uncomfortable,” she said. “Like, that’s his schtick. He would come on and flirt with you, and you just felt like a child molester right away.” Watch the interview here.

2.

Wendy Williams said the worst Wendy guest was a man who groped her.


Fox

While Wendy does not name this guest, she mentioned that the experience had to do with some groping. On her show, she said, “He hugs me, but lays in my breasts inappropriately. I didn’t know what to do because I’m brand-new on TV.” Internet sleuths have since dug up the above screenshot and now allegedly believe it to be about actor Gilbert Gottfried.

3.

Conan O’Brien’s worst Conan guest was Abel Ferrara.


@Conan / Via youtube.com

Conan was on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert and said filmmaker Abel Ferrara was his worst guest. “He fled during the show before his segment. He ran away, got on the elevator, and was out on the street running away and Frank (the segment producer) gave chase and grabbed him.” Watch the interview here.

4.

Jimmy Fallon’s most awkward Tonight Show interview was Robert De Niro.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Watch What Happens Live, Fallon said, “In real life, he doesn’t even talk much. … He came on, and he was Robert De Niro — one-word answers. ‘Yup.’ ‘Nope.'” Watch the interview here.

5.

Graham Norton also said De Niro.


youtube.com

At The Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, he said, “He’s not a storyteller or very verbal.” Watch the full interview here.

6.

Former cohost of The View Sherri Shepherd said controversial conservative pundit Ann Coulter was her worst guest.


ABC

Shepherd told Fox’s Dish Nation “[Ann] tried to, like, talk down to Barbara Walters, and I lost it. I had to check her.” Watch the full interview here.

7.

James Corden said his worst guest was Rick Ross.


CBS, Foxx

On his own segment of “Spill Your Guts,” James said, “We sent the stuff to Rick’s people, and Rick had seen it, loved it, and was so excited to do it. Rick Ross came and sat here, and we did the whole thing about binging with rapping,” Corden continued. “And Rick goes, ‘Cool, I’m just going to go to the restroom.’ About 20 minutes later, we just stood there and he hadn’t come back. Then his management person came back and went, ‘Yeah, Rick’s not going to do that.'”


8.

Jon Stewart said Hugh Grant was the worst Daily Show guest.


Comedy Central

In 2012, Stewart told Stephen Colbert, “He’s giving everyone shit the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the ass.”

9.

Craig Ferguson said his worst guest was Macy Gray.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When Andy Cohen asked him who his worst guest was, Craig said Macy. “I think she was in a bad mood that night. I don’t think she’s a bad person.”

10.

Dick Cavett said John Cassavetes, Peter Falk, and Ben Gazzara were his worst guests.


youtube.com

Cavett told the New Yorker, “It was out of the blue. It was astonishing. I could not believe it while it was happening. I think I watched it a year or so ago, and it seemed even worse than I remembered it.” Watch the full interview here.

11.

Scottish TV host Lorraine Kelly said Kevin Spacey was the worst.


youtube.com

“He was horrible. Just very arrogant. I didn’t like him at all,” Lorraine said. Watch the full interview here.

12.

Larry King said his worst interview was Phyllis Gates.


CNN

On Sway in the Morning, Larry said, “So we had Phyllis Gates on and we promoted her all day,” he said. “‘Phyllis Gates! Rock Hudson had a wife — you’re going to meet Rock Hudson’s wife. And then they over-promoted it. I look up at the clock, I’m four minutes in. I got another 56 minutes to deal with this woman, who has nothing to say. I almost said, ‘Did you know him?'” Watch the full interview here.

13.

And lastly, Hoda Kotb said Frank Sinatra Jr. was her and Kathie Lee Gifford’s worst guest:


youtube.com

Hoda told Andy Cohen, “He came for a book, he had a book he was promoting, and he didn’t want to talk about it, so he didn’t say anything.” Watch the full interview here.

Have you ever watched a celeb interview that was just, well, a trainwreck? Let me know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©