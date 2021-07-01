Which Cloud Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Twilio vs. VMware: Which Cloud Stock is a Better Buy?



The cloud computing industry is expected to continue growing in the coming months, driven primarily by businesses’ continued adoption of hybrid working models. So, we think two established cloud companies, Twilio (NYSE:) and VMware (NYSE:), should benefit in the coming months. But let’s see which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and VMware, Inc. (VMW) are two established players in the cloud computing space. TWLO is San Francisco-based cloud communications platform that helps developers build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. It offers a set of APIs that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. VMW, in Palo Alto, Calif., develops computer, cloud, mobility, networking, and security products and services. It offers solutions across three categories: Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Computing, and Digital Workspace – End-User Computing.

The prices of most cloud stocks soared to new highs last year thanks to COVID-19-pandemic-led remote working and learning trends. Investors’ interest in cloud stocks is evident in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s (SKYY) 42.2% returns over the past year.

With ongoing rapid digitalization and adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT), the cloud industry is expected to continue growing in the coming months. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR between 2021 – 2028. Thus, TWLO and VMW could see increasing demand for their products and services.

