Walgreens Boots Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Walgreens Boots announced earnings per share of $1.51 on revenue of $34.03B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $33.49B.
Walgreens Boots shares are up 31.92% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.77% from its 52 week high of $57.04 set on April 6. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 12.54% from the start of the year.
Walgreens Boots follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month
Walgreens Boots’s report follows an earnings missed by Constellation Brands B on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $2.03B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.37 on revenue of $2.03B.
Alimentation Couchen A had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $12.24B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $11,435M.
