US state dept urges El Salvador to be ‘responsible’ about Bitcoin adoption By Cointelegraph

The U.S. Department of State’s Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said El Salvador should ensure is well regulated under its new legal framework.

In a Wednesday press conference following a meeting with President Nayib Bukele, Nuland said the United States was taking a “tough look at Bitcoin” following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline and suggested El Salvador take a similar approach. The country passed a law in June making Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender, legislation that will go into effect on Sept. 7.