UniCredit to allow more remote working post-COVID

MILAN — Italian bank UniCredit will allow its non-branch staff globally to work from home for up to two days a week on average once the health crisis is over, it said on Thursday.

The move will see the bank offering the maximum amount of remote working allowed by an industry-wide contract in Italy.

Prior to the pandemic, UniCredit staff at its various central offices could decide to work remotely for up to one day a week on average, a spokesperson for the bank said.

Companies across the world are gauging how much flexibility to let employees retain following often months of working from home during COVID-19 lockdowns.