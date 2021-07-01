UK industrial software firm Aveva eyes $100 mln of new revenue from OSIsoft

Article content

British industrial software firm Aveva reported a 10% jump in April-May revenue on Thursday and laid out new five-year targets, including revenue gains of at least $100 million from its $5 billion purchase of OSIsoft.

Aveva, which will present the targets to investors later in the day, said it made a “good start” to the new financial year that began in April, as business activity picks up after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It plans to derive new revenue from OSIsoft – which makes software that captures data from ships, chemical boilers, power plants and other facilities across industries – by cross-selling its products to OSIsoft customers and through an international expansion.