U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs

Article content U.S. automakers on Thursday reported a sharp rise in quarterly sales on strong demand for SUVs and pointed to the trend continuing into 2022, as more people shift to private conveyance and new electric vehicles (EVs) line up for launch. Low interest rates, government stimulus and a preference for personal transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic have bolstered demand for cars, even as prices have risen due to tight inventories following a global semiconductor shortage.

Article content Higher vehicle prices have boosted profitability for automakers, who have also increased investments in EV production. General Motors Co said its Chevrolet Bolt EV posted record second-quarter deliveries, with total Chevrolet sales up 31%, while sales of its Buick premium SUVs soared 86%. “We expect continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022,” Elaine Buckberg, GM’s chief economist, said. Last month, the No.1 U.S. automaker increased its EV budget to $35 billion through 2025. Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp said alternative powered vehicles represented nearly one quarter of its sales volume through June this year, up from 13% a year earlier. Toyota’s overall U.S. sales rose about 73% to 688,813 vehicles in the second quarter.