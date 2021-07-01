U.S. government sending more emergency officials to Florida tower site By Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – U.S. federal emergency officials are sending more staff on Thursday to support search-and-rescue efforts at the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, a White House spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending officials to assist five urban search-and-rescue teams, White House spokeswoman Karine-Jean Pierre told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to the site of the Champlain Towers South condo.

