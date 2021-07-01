U.S. FTC votes to scrap 2015 statement regarding ‘promotion of consumer welfare’ By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted on Thursday to scrap a 2015 statement that said it would be guided in enforcement by a “promotion of consumer welfare,” a move that some experts said could lower the bar on when it decides to file antitrust lawsuits.

In an open meeting conducted online, the commission voted 3-2 to withdraw the statement, with Democrats voting for the withdrawal and Republican commissioners against.

The commission also voted along party lines to approve a rule tightening who can claim that goods are “Made in USA” and to approve a measure that would streamline FTC rule-making.

