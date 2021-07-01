tZERO to tokenize $18M of stock for the ‘Robinhood of real estate investing’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

tZERO to tokenize $18M of stock for the ‘Robinhood of real estate investing’

tZERO, an alternative trading system for security tokens, has announced a partnership with real estate crowdfunding company, NYCE Group, to tokenize $18 million worth of the firm’s shares.

NYCE’s stock will be tZERO’s first new listing since launching its ASPN pairing in August 2020, representing fractionalized ownership in a Colorado ski resort.