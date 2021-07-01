Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey keeps saying ‘no’ to Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has again rejected the idea of him buying into Ether (ETH) despite the social media platform’s activities with Ethereum-based nonfungible tokens (NFT).

On Wednesday, the social media platform announced a giveaway through Rarible, a major NFT platform utilizing the blockchain network for minting digital collectible tokens.