Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos

Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos will be joined by Wally Funk, one of the 13 women who passed NASA’s astronaut training program in the 1960s, on the first crewed flight into space from his rocket company Blue Origin later this month.

Funk, 82, will be the oldest person ever to travel into space, Blue Origin said in an announcement on Thursday.

“I didn’t think I’d ever get to go up,” Funk said in a video interview posted on the company’s website.

Funk, then a 21-year-old pilot, was the youngest of the 13 women who passed the same rigorous testing as the Mercury Seven male astronauts in NASA’s program that first sent Americans into space between 1961 and 1963, but were denied the chance to become astronauts themselves because of their gender.