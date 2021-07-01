Tracer DAO raises $4.5M to launch derivatives for anything ‘with an oracle feed’ By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Decentralized derivatives platform, Tracer DAO, has announced a successful $4.5 million fundraising round to expand its team and product suite.

They hope to launch innovative derivatives for “any market with an oracle price feed,” with plans to one day allow ordinary consumers to hedge the cost of commuting and other household bills using tokenized derivatives.