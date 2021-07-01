The FBI Turns Up Heat on Crypto and Cyber Crime By CoinQuora

The FBI Turns Up Heat on Crypto and Cyber Crime
- The FBI has become more aggressive towards hackers.
- The move is due to a recent rise in crypto and cybercrime.
- Also, there seems to be a global move towards tighter crypto regulations.
The recent rise in crypto adoption has led to a corresponding rise in crypto and cybercrime. In response, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is working on enhancing its ability to fight cybercrime.
According to a Bloomberg report the FBI is focusing on ways to out hack criminals. For example, the agency is learning to remotely access networks and expelling attackers. The report reveals that efforts towards achieving this started in 2018. However, cybercrime scaled up over the last year.
FBI assistant special agent in charge of cyber investigations Elvis Chan shared,
“If there’s been a silver lining in this last year it’s that because of Covid, cybercrime has been so nonstop that we’ve had to be more aggressive and more creative. Since the …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
