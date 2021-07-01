TeraBlock Partners with Binance Cloud to Bring Industry-Leading Technology, Liquidity, and Security Solutions to Users By DailyCoin



TeraBlock Partners with Binance Cloud to Bring Industry-Leading Technology, Liquidity, and Security Solutions to Users



Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 30th June, 2021, TeraBlock, a cryptocurrency trade automation exchange, is excited to announce its partnership with Binance Cloud, an infrastructure solution for customers and partners to launch digital asset exchanges leveraging Binance’s industry-leading technology, security and liquidity.

Binance Cloud will be handling TeraBlock’s exchange technology development and maintenance, user registration, security and liquidity.This partnership enables TeraBlock to focus on its business development and operations. Also, TeraBlock will not struggle with liquidity issues, as many new exchanges experience. Partnering with Binance Cloud will bolster Terablock’s security infrastructure to ensure safe trading at all times.

TeraBlock founder and CEO Shivam Tandon predicts TeraBlock will boost cryptocurrency adoption amongst newbies entering the crypto space.

“After announcing the successful completion of our recently conducted IDO on BSCPAD, our users will benefit directly from the Binance Cloud partnership. The upcoming TeraBlock exchange, powered by Binance Cloud, enables our users to experience better trading depth, security and transaction speed,”

he said.

“We hope to bring a renewed interest and experience like never before to the crypto space,”

he added.

About TeraBlock

TeraBlock is a cryptocurrency trade automation exchange that offers an easy-to-use interface to manage and trade digital assets with high-end technology. TeraBlock’s mission is to be the one-stop solution for newcomers to the crypto ecosystem. Empowered by machine learning, TeraBlock provides tools to aid inexperienced and advanced traders to manage their crypto assets.

Learn more www.terablock.ai

About Binance Cloud

Binance Cloud is an all-in-one, open-platform solution that enables cryptocurrency exchanges to build and launch quickly. It leverages Binance’s superior technology, liquidity, and security to provide the necessary infrastructure to digital asset exchanges. In addition, Binance Cloud enables partners to focus on business development and operations.

Binance Cloud mirrors the core functionalities of the Binance exchange. It brings the trading risk controls, robust matching engine, big data security system, market depth, and liquidity of Binance to other digital asset exchanges.

Learn more about Binance Cloud at https://cloud.binance.com

