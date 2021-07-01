TeraBlock Announces Partnership With Binance Cloud By CoinQuora



TeraBlock Announces Partnership With Binance Cloud



TeraBlock announces its partnership with Binance Cloud.

The partnership helps solve liquidity and security problems that TeraBlock might face.

TeraBlock, an automated crypto trading platform, announces its partnership with Binance Cloud. Through this, TeraBlock is expected to solve liquidity and security problems that they might face in the future.

It can be recalled, TeraBlock raised a $2.94 million fund from its $TBC Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on BSCPad. This is following their successful funding round of $2.4 million backed by 24 institutional investors.

TeraBlock’s CEO Shivam Tandon shared his excitement saying,

After announcing the successful completion of our recently conducted IDO on BSCPAD, our users will benefit directly from the Binance Cloud partnership. The upcoming TeraBlock exchange, powered by Binance Cloud, enables our users to experience the better trading depth, security, and transaction speed.

Of note, Binance Cloud is an all-in-one blockch…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora