Taika Waititi Explains Kissing Rita Ora And Tessa Thompson

Yes, he was photographed kissing both his girlfriend Rita Ora and the star of his film Thor 4 Tessa Thompson, but like, why does everyone care?

Ummmm, maybe because we’ve all been locked inside for a year with nothing to obsess over besides those photos!

The director was asked in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald if he was shocked by the attention the photos received, and he’s not at all phased by it.

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, is it that big a deal?” he asked. “No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

On behalf of the whole internet Taika: WTF ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT? Spill. The. Tea.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Ugh. For now the director is opting for the “Don’t kiss and tell” mentality. So I guess the photos will continue to live in my head rent free.

The latest Thor will drop in May 2022, and more salacious photos of Taika and Rita will probably drop like sometime next week.

