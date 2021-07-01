Swiss UBP to acquire Danske Bank’s international wealth management business By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo of Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) bank is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée
“This transaction confirms our ambition to increase our footprint in Luxembourg, which became UBP’s European hub a few years ago,” Chief Executive Guy de Picciotto said in a statement.
Following the transaction, UBP’s managed assets in Luxembourg will reach around 33 billion Swiss francs ($35.63 billion), it said.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approval, UBP said.
($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs)
