Swiss UBP to acquire Danske Bank’s international wealth management business By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo of Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) bank is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée

“This transaction confirms our ambition to increase our footprint in Luxembourg, which became UBP’s European hub a few years ago,” Chief Executive Guy de Picciotto said in a statement.

Following the transaction, UBP’s managed assets in Luxembourg will reach around 33 billion Swiss francs ($35.63 billion), it said.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approval, UBP said.

($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs)

