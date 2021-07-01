Study names United States ‘most crypto-ready’ country By Cointelegraph

Study names United States ‘most crypto-ready’ country
Despite not having a clear regulatory framework on cryptocurrencies, the United States has positioned itself as the “most crypto-ready” nation in the world based on several key metrics, such as Google (NASDAQ:) searches, crypto ATM saturation and legislation.
The 2021 Crypto-Ready Index, courtesy of research firm Crypto Head, gave the United States a top score of 7.13 out of 10.
