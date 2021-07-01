Sterling slips after BoE warns of over-reaction to inflation

Article content LONDON — Sterling fell on Thursday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned against over-reaction to rising inflation in Britain. The pound edged 0.2% lower to $1.3796 versus the dollar at 0835 GMT. It slipped 0.1% against the euro to 85.85 pence, after gaining almost 5% versus the euro in the first half of the year. Bailey said on Thursday in his annual Mansion House speech that it was important to ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions, as a rise in inflation was likely to be temporary.

Sterling was one of the worst-performing G-10 currencies last week after the BoE kept the size of its stimulus program unchanged and said inflation would surpass 3%, but that the climb further above its 2% target would be only temporary. But analysts said cable was faring relatively well versus a strengthening dollar, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. "Sterling continues to show good resilience to the dollar's appreciating pressure compared to other G10 peers, with markets still reluctant to price in a risk premium related to the fast spreading of the Covid-19 Delta variant in the UK," analysts at ING said in a note to clients.