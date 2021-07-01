Standard Chartered Opens First Branch in Deal-Rich Saudi Arabia

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Standard Chartered Plc has opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom attracts Western banks keen to cash in on the country’s economic reform.

The London-based bank began operations from its Riyadh branch in the last couple of weeks with a 35-strong team, which is expanding to more than 50 over the next few years, according to Yazaid Al Salloom, the head of the business.

The move widens the services Standard Chartered can offer in the country, after receiving a license to operate there in 2019. Al Salloom said in an interview that senior executives at Standard Chartered wanted to pursue a presence in the energy-rich Middle Eastern country despite the ongoing disruption of the global pandemic.