Stablecoin insurance firm Bridge Mutual to protect against possible Tether depegging By Cointelegraph

Stablecoin insurance firm Bridge Mutual to protect against possible Tether depegging
While the value of stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) is designed to be pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar, the crypto industry has fretted for years about the possibility of a major depegging — especially amid U.S. regulatory concerns about Tether, which has a current market capitalization of over $63 billion.
Now one company intends to provide discretionary coverage for investors against that scenario — and Tether itself is backing the play.
