South Korean game developer Krafton lowers IPO target By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Players are pictured as they attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean game developer Krafton Inc has made a downward revision to its planned initial public offering (IPO) and now aims to raise at least 3.5 trillion won ($3.09 billion) down from the previously announced target of 4.6 trillion won, it said on Thursday.
The IPO target adjustment from the company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds follows a Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) request for it to resubmit its IPO registration statement last week.
($1 = 1,132.0400 won)
