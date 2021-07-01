Home Business South Korean game developer Krafton lowers IPO target By Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean game developer Krafton Inc has made a downward revision to its planned initial public offering (IPO) and now aims to raise at least 3.5 trillion won ($3.09 billion) down from the previously announced target of 4.6 trillion won, it said on Thursday.

The IPO target adjustment from the company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds follows a Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) request for it to resubmit its IPO registration statement last week.

($1 = 1,132.0400 won)

