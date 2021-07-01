Sentrx™ Animal Care, Inc. Announces Manufacturing Facility Expansion to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

Article content

SALT LAKE CITY — On May 20th, 2021 Sentrx Animal Care held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion and opening of its brand new 22,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The expansion into this larger new facility represents a major milestone for the Salt Lake City based company. The design of the new space includes 1,689 square feet of ISO 7 clean room and 1,420 square feet of wet lab, accommodating the manufacturing capacity and capabilities required to support Sentrx’s accelerating growth in the United States, and in new markets abroad, as well as expanding R&D initiatives that build upon Sentrx’s patented BioHAnce platform technology.

Working with Engage Contracting, Inc. as the general contractor on the project, Sentrx broke ground in November 2020. By the end of April 2021, manufacturing was online and fully validated in the new space. Sentrx also completed ISO audits in April and maintains ISO 13485 certification in this new facility.

“The completion of this project marks an exciting milestone for Sentrx,” said Brian Segebrecht, Chief Executive Officer. “Sentrx runs a vertically integrated manufacturing operation, procuring only raw materials and components from third parties. This allows for complete control over quality and the highly proprietary processes we have developed for manufacturing our three in-market formulations at large commercial scale. Our expansion to this new facility ensures our ability to remain a vertically integrated manufacturing operation with the capacity required to support the accelerating growth of our in-market products, as well as the robust pipeline of future innovation we have planned for the BioHAnce platform.”

Sentrx was founded on exclusive, worldwide rights to BioHAnce Technology, a patented and proprietary technology that uses advanced bioengineering to create a molecular matrix of crosslinked hyaluronic acid (HA) that can be specifically modified for each formulation and particular tissue environment, including ocular and skin surfaces. It produces a cellular scaffolding with unique physical and chemical properties that enhances hydration, accelerates the body’s own healing processes, and extends duration in tissue. Sentrx currently sells three product formulations containing the BioHAnce Technology. In the US these products are marketed under the brand names Ocunovis™, Oculenis™ and Episanis™.