SEC appoints New Jersey Attorney General as director of enforcement By Cointelegraph

SEC appoints New Jersey Attorney General as director of enforcement

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal as Director of the Division of Enforcement.

The appointment will be effective from July 26, with the SEC adding the veteran prosecutor to its ranks to play a key role in regulating financial markets in the U.S.