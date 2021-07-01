Saudis, Russia Have Tentative Deal for Gradual OPEC+ Output Hike

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have a tentative deal to gradually increase OPEC+ oil output in the coming months, delegates said.

Negotiations over the details of the supply hike are still underway, the delegates said, asking not to be named because the information is private. The proposal under discussion would add about 2 million barrels a day to the cartel’s output between August and December, they said.

Any agreement would be conditional on the status of talks between Iran and the U.S., who are seeking to revive a nuclear deal and lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s oil exports, delegates said.