Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.05% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.05%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:), which rose 9.60% or 12.00 points to trade at 137.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Filing & Packing Materials Co. (SE:) added 8.16% or 5.80 points to end at 76.90 and Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) was up 6.17% or 2.00 points to 34.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company (SE:), which fell 6.56% or 1.65 points to trade at 23.50 at the close. Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 4.34% or 0.88 points to end at 19.40 and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) was down 3.66% or 1.350 points to 35.500.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 111 to 80 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.60% or 12.00 to 137.00. Shares in Filing & Packing Materials Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 8.16% or 5.80 to 76.90.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.16% or 1.59 to $75.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.65% or 1.23 to hit $75.85 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.55 to trade at $1776.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.05% to 4.4483, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.422.