S.Korea’s inflation near 9-year peak, rate hike prospects grow

Article content SEOUL — South Korea’s consumer inflation in June remained below a nine-year peak and stood above 2% for a third straight month, adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. Consumer prices rose 2.4% year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday, just notches below a 2.6% increase in May when it logged the fastest growth since April 2012. It slightly missed a median estimate for a 2.5% increase tipped in a Reuters survey of 17 economists.

Article content The breakdown of data showed the cost of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products and petroleum surged 10.4% and 19.9%, respectively. Many economists now see a rate hike coming as early as the third quarter, as house prices soar and inflation remains above 2%, even as last year’s low base affects roll-off. South Korea is seen to be the first Asian economy to pull back on pandemic-era monetary stimulus and start normalizing easy policy. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said last week the bank will start normalizing easy monetary policy by the end of the year. “We now expect the BOK to start to raise rates in the fourth quarter, and deliver 25-50 basis points hikes per year during the upcoming cycle,” DBS economist Ma Tieying said.