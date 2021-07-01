‘Rick Astley’ hodlers a key force again and on-chain signals suggest ‘recovery’ By Cointelegraph

Willy Woo: ‘Rick Astley’ hodlers a key force again and on-chain signals suggest ‘recovery’
technical analyst Willy Woo believes that this is not a bear market because on-chain indicators are signaling a recovery and the asset is still being bought by long-term hodlers.
The popular analyst’s comments came in an interview on the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast on June 28. Woo stated that he does not believe that Bitcoin is in a typical bear market due to signs of accumulation showing on-chain.
