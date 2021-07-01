RGF® Environmental Group PHI-CELL® Technology Approved in Canada and United Kingdom to Inactivate Airborne Viruses in Indoor Environments

Article content

80+ countries utilize PHI-CELL® technology, demonstrating worldwide demand for high-quality air purification products designed, engineered and manufactured in USA

PORT OF PALM BEACH, Fla. — RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, announces the approval of RGF’s patented PHI-CELL® technology by the governments of Canada and the United Kingdom for installation in commercial, healthcare and education facilities. Each government approval was achieved upon review of independent studies proving that PHI-CELL® technology inactivates over 99.9% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces and 99.5% of the aerosolized form.

“RGF® is working with public agencies across the globe to review and test our proven air treatment solutions that eliminate viruses and bacteria,” notes Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology, RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. “As governments re-open their economies, they can provide higher quality indoor air quality for their citizens and visitors.”

The details of each government approval are noted as follows.

Canada, Health Canada – PHI® Devices Classified as a Class 1 Medical Device

Health Canada has classified PHI® devices as a Class 1 medical device, defined in the Food and Drugs Act as a health instrument used in the mitigation or prevention of a disease. DESCO, a part of GROUPE DESCHENES, is licensed by Health Canada to sell medical instruments and is the sole distributor of RGF’s PHI® technology as a medical device in Canada. “With the successful classification, RGF® air purification systems can now be installed in Canadian offices, retail, hospitals, and schools,” comments Jean-Francois Baron, President of Spectral Air, the representative agency within Canada for RGF® air purification systems.

United Kingdom, National Health Services – 3 Year Contract

The East of England NHS Collaborative Procurement Hub has approved a three-year contract for the procurement of RGF® air purification systems to be distributed through Healthy Indoor Environments Ltd. The NHS noted, “The services and equipment available under this framework support infection control needs related to COVID-19. These services and products are suitable for all areas of hospitals, both patient facing as well as support functions and office settings, putting patient and workforce safety at the fore.”