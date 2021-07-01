Private American Investment Fund Opens Bitcoin Trading By CoinQuora



Private American Investment Fund Opens Bitcoin Trading



Soros Fund Management is opening trading to its traders.

The go-ahead for this initiative came from its CIO — Dawn Fitzpatrick.

Many US-based firms are opening Bitcoin buying for their users.

Another financial titan has jumped on the Bitcoin trading bandwagon. Soros Fund Management just opened the doors for Bitcoin trading to all its traders.

The private American investment management firm told TheStreet this news. Sources say that the approval for trade came from CIO — Dawn Fitzpatrick. Traders can soon freely indulge in Bitcoin trading. However, the word on trading altcoins is still up in the air. It wouldn’t be surprising if the firm went ahead and greenlit that notion as well.

