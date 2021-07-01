Primark sales ahead of company expectations in latest quarter By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Primark store is pictured in the Bullring shopping centre, after new nationwide restrictions were announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Birmingham, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Associated British Foods (OTC:) said on Thursday third-quarter sales at its Primark fashion stores which reopened after COVID-19 lockdowns were ahead of expectations in all markets.

It said Primark revenues reached 1.6 billion pounds ($2.21 billion) in the third quarter with the reopening of all stores and the opening of seven new stores, up from 0.6 billion pounds in the same period last year.

Primark’s like-for-like sales were 3% up on a two-year basis in the quarter.

($1 = 0.7243 pounds)