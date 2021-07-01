Primark raises full year outlook after sales top expectations

Article content

LONDON — Associated British Foods on Thursday raised the full-year profit outlook for its Primark fashion business after sales at stores which reopened after COVID-19 lockdowns in its latest quarter beat management expectations in all markets.

The group said Primark’s revenue was 1.6 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in the third quarter to June 19 after the reopening of all stores and the opening of seven new stores, up from 0.6 billion pounds in the same period last year.

It said a number of new sales records were set and the like-for-like performance was much improved on earlier periods during the pandemic, reflecting an increase in both confidence and willingness to spend by customers.