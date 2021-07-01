Paris Hilton Inspired White Chicks Movie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton were already icons in my eyes, but the fact that they inspired one of my favorite movies in the world, just further solidifies their icon status.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

White Chicks, which starred Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, is about two Black FBI agents who go undercover as — you guessed it — white women. And now we know it was actually inspired by Paris and her sister.


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

On Thursday, Marlon posted a picture with Paris and explained how the legendary film came to be.

“The original ‘white chick’ and I. Funny story, one day my brother [Shawn] calls me at 3 am saying, ‘Marlon we should play white chicks.’ I replied ‘Nigga, you high?'” Marlon wrote. “The next day he showed me a magazine with [Paris] and her sister on the cover and said we should play girls like this. I immediately got it.”


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The movie was all love, and was a send-up to Paris’ huge cultural influence during the early ’00s.


Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

“They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives,” Marlon explained. “So thank you Paris and Nikki [sic] for being muses. Love ya. When we do #WhiteChicks2 ‘let’s go shopping.'”


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Marlon’s revelation is just another reminder that Paris Hilton will go down in history as one of the most influential figures in pop culture, and honestly, that’s hot.

