OPEC Meeting, Jobless Claims, President Xi, Bitcoin

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com –The OPEC meeting is ongoing, U.S. initial jobless claims are due, bitcoin starts receiving official acceptance, while Chinese President Xi takes a firm stance. Here’s what’s moving markets on Thursday, July 1st.

1. OPEC meeting eyed

Crude oil prices edged higher Thursday, aided by lower U.S. inventories, as investors awaited news from a meeting of top producers over future production levels.

By 5.48 AM ET, was up 0.9% at $74.16 a barrel, after gaining more than 10% in June, while was up 0.8% at $75.26, after adding more than 8% last month.

Helping the market was the news late Wednesday that U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, dropping for the sixth straight week.

However, most eyes are on today’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+.

The group is already easing supply cuts between May and July by 2.1 million barrels per day, and is now discussing whether to leave these production levels unchanged or boost output in August and then further out.

A preliminary meeting was extended for a day, suggesting there are disagreements over boosting supply and raking a more cautious approach as the highly-contagious delta variant of the Covid-19 virus threatens to disrupt economic activity further.

The market largely expects the group to agree on an output increase in the region of 500,000 barrels per day, but with prices near multi-year highs there is the clear risk of additional supply.

2. Initial claims add to labor market data

The latest data on the U.S. labor market are due later Thursday, with first-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 26 due at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT).

The Federal Reserve has made a substantial improvement in the health of the U.S. jobs market a key part of its thinking when it comes to deciding when to tighten monetary policy.

Wednesday’s ADP payrolls report showed employers added jobs in June, more than was expected, which bodes well for Friday’s official, and more comprehensive, nonfarm payrolls report.

However, the ADP report hasn’t always been the best guide for the nonfarm payrolls figure, last month ADP came in initially at 978,000 and payrolls at 559,000, and the weekly initial claims data is far more up to date.

Consensus is for new claims, down from 411,000 in the previous period, while continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline total, are seen falling to 3.382 million from 3.39 million.

3. China’s President Xi speaks

The fraught relations between China and the U.S. look unlikely to thaw anytime soon following a defiant speech earlier Thursday from Chinese President Xi Jinping at an event marking the centenary of the ruling Commmunist Party.

He warned that foreign powers will “get their heads bashed” if they attempt to bully or influence the country.

These remarks were likely aimed at Washington given the recent criticism of Beijing’s human rights record as well as its treatment of Hong Kong following the passing of new security laws affecting the region.

He also pledged a “complete reunification” with Taiwan, something which will raise eyebrows in the U.S.

Relations between the U.S. and China worsened dramatically under the Trump administration over matters such as trade, the pandemic and matters of national security.

Meanwhile, China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to last month from May’s 52, marking the 14th month of expansion. However, this was the slowest growth in 15 months following the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the important province of Guangdong as well as supply chain woes.

4. Stocks seen higher as second half starts

U.S. stocks are seen edging higher Thursday, starting the second half of the year on the same positive vein as they closed the first half.

By 5.48 AM ET, were up 45 points, or 0.1%, were 0.1% higher and were little changed.

The major indices closed the first six months of the year strongly on Wednesday, with the blue chip gaining 12.7%, the broad-based rallying 14.4% and the technology-heavy rising 12.5%.

Wall Street has pressed ahead, helped by a successful vaccination program, which has allowed the majority of the country to re-open, healthy economic growth and strong corporate earnings.

In corporate news, Chinese ride-hailing company Didi (NYSE:) will be in the spotlight Thursday after Wednesday’s volatile debut on the New York Stock Exchange after its float. The company’s stock closed up just 1%, after spiking almost 30%, at a price of $14.14, with a market cap of just under $68 billion.

Also of interest will be Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:), with the pharmacy chain set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results before the open. The company is expected to have witnessed a rebound in retail pharmacy business due to improved business environment amid post-pandemic recovery.

5. Bitcoin’s official acceptance?

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, suffered sharp selling during June, as Chinese regulators cracked down on the sector.

At 6:30 AM ET, traded 4.3% lower at $33,520, some way below the $65,000 level seen in mid-April.

However, this could prove to be a low point as established financial players show signs of getting involved.

Earlier this week, TP ICAP (LON:), the world’s biggest interdealer broker, announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity Investments and Standard Chartered (OTC:).

Additionally, New York billionaire Steven Cohen’s hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is reportedly searching for a “head of crypto”, while financial news website TheStreet reported that billionaire investor George Soros’s investment firm is trading Bitcoin as part of a broader exploration of digital assets.

The U.S. House committee on financial services held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. Official acceptance may be on the way.