One trapped, several hurt in Washington, D.C. building collapse By Reuters







(Reuters) -A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.

Several workers had been caught in the debris and injured and had been removed by search and rescue crews, while neighboring homes were evacuated, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities at the structure, which is about five miles north of the Capitol building, just east of Rock Creek Park.

The incident in the U.S. capital comes a week after a condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing.