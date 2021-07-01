Olivia Munn Talks Tabloid Attention Amid John Mulaney Rumors

“There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth.”
Olivia’s been in the midst of a ton of speculation surrounding her relationship with John Mulaney. The pair are rumored to have started dating shortly after John announced his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, who he was married to for six years.
When speaking to New Beauty about the tabloids, Olivia said, “I think what’s more surprising is how much is incorrect.”
“There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth,” she continued.
“If you speak up and try to say the truth, you’re accused of being messy or just not believed. I’ve gotten used to it, but it hasn’t made it easier.”
We’ll keep you posted if Olivia does choose to comment on the rumors.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!