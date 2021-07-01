Oil steady after OPEC+ delays meeting on supply decision

Article content

MELBOURNE — Oil prices held steady on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5 cents at $75.28 a barrel at 0155 GMT, having jumped 2.4% on Thursday to close at their highest since October 2018.

Brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to $75.88 a barrel, after rising 1.6% on Thursday.

Both benchmark contracts posted strong gains on Thursday as a plan backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia for the Organization of Petroleum Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, to add back 400,000 bpd each month from August through December 2021 was more cautious than investors had expected.