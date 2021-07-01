Oil Holds Gains Near $75 After OPEC+ Squabble Delays Output Deal

Futures in New York traded near $75 after jumping 2.4% on Thursday. The alliance was forced to postpone its monthly decision on production after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal at the last minute. The standoff could ultimately lead to OPEC+ not increasing output at all, according to a delegate, which would mean the cartel would fall back on existing terms that call for production to remain unchanged until April 2022.

(Bloomberg) — Oil held its overnight gains in Asia after infighting within OPEC+ delayed a much-anticipated decision on output levels, risking an inflationary spike in prices if the group can’t come to an agreement.

Prior to the meeting breaking down, the alliance appeared to have an agreement in principle to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August through December. OPEC+ ministers will reconvene on Friday as the dramatic turn of events leaves the market in limbo and tarnishes the cartel’s carefully reconstructed reputation, raising the specter of the destructive Saudi-Russia price war of last year.

If OPEC+ can’t reach an agreement, it raises the possibility that crude will surge higher and add to mounting inflationary pressures in the global economy. Oil had just finished its best half since 2009 as the rapid rebound in energy demand in major economies outpaced the supply response. Citigroup Inc. said in a note before standoff that it expects the market to remain in a deep deficit this quarter even after accounting for a rise output from OPEC+.

The UAE said it would only give its support to a deal if the baseline for its own cuts was raised considerably, delegates said, asking not to be named because the talks were private. The nation’s reductions are measured from a starting point in 2018, which set its maximum capacity at 3.168 million barrels a day. But expansion projects have since raised that number to about 4 million barrels a day. Reflecting that new capacity in its baseline could allow it to pump hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of extra crude.

