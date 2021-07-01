New on Netflix in July 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

Netflix has an extremely busy July in store for users.

The streamer has announced every movie and TV show that’s being added to the service over the next 31 days – and it’s an impressive list.

Among these is a new horror trilogy based on RL Stine’s Fear Street novels, each film of which will be released weekly throughout the month. Jean-Claude Van Damme also joins the Netflix fold with action film The Last Mercenary.

In terms of television shows, there is the controversial (and terrifying) new dating show Sexy Beasts, as well as a new season of Tim Robinson’s sketch show I Think You Should Leave.

Steven Spielberg’s ET, anime hit Akira and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be added to the library alongside horror Midsommar and crocodile thriller Crawl.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in July 2021.

ORIGINALS

1 July

Movies

Dynasty Warriors

2 July

The 8th Night

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

‘Fear Street’ is coming to Netflix in July (Netflix)

7 July

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

9 July

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

The Water Man

14 July

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

15 July

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

A Perfect Fit

16 July

Deep

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

17 July

Ali & The Queens

21 July

Chernobyl 1986

22 July

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

23 July

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

A Second Chance: Rivals!

29 July

Resort to Love

30 July

The Last Mercenary

TV

1 July

Generation 56K

Young Royals

Mortel season two

2 July

Big Timber

4 July

We the People

Barack and Michelle Obama’s ‘We the People’ is coming to Netflix in July (Netflix)

5 July

You Are My Spring (plus new episode every Sunday)

6 July

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season two

7 July

Dogs season two

The Mire season two

The War Next-Door

8 July

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

9 July

Atypical season four

Biohackers season two

9 July

The Cook of Castamar

Virgin River season three

15 July

Never Have I Ever season 2

21 July

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Unique dating show ‘Sexy Beasts’ is coming to Netflix in July (Netflix)

23 July

Feels Like Ishq

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one

Sky Rojo season two

30 July

Outer Banks season two

Documentary

1 July

Audible

7 July

Cat People

8 July

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

9 July

How to Become a Tyrant

14 July

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?

Heist

Documentary ‘My Unorthodox Life’ is coming to Netflix in July (Netflix)

13 July

Naomi Osaka

23 July

The Movies That Made Us season two

Comedy

9 July

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Kids

13 July

Ridley Jones

16 July

Johnny Test season seven

21 July

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

23 July

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one

29 July

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom

30 July

Centaurworld

Anime

1 July

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

15 July

BEASTARS season two

22 July

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

LICENCED

Movies

1 July

Akira

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Officer and a Gentleman

Assault on Precinct 13

Code Red

Crash Pad

ET the Extra Terrestrial

On the Job

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave

Say I Do

Spielberg classic ‘ET’ is coming to Netflix in July (Amblin)

2 July

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Holiday on Mars

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story

5 July

Midsommar

7 July

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This Little Love of Mine

Ari Aster’s horror ‘Midsommar’ is coming to Netflix in July (A24)

9 July

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Finding Hubby

10 July

Chicken Run

120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)

13 July

Day of Destiny

15 July

Last Men in Aleppo

16 July

Crawl

Good Boys

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is coming to Netflix in July (Sony Pictures Releasing)

21 July

Sanitation Day

22 July

Cousins

26 July

The Current War

TV

1 July

Could you Survive?

LA’s Finest

Masameer County

Quarantine Tales

The Serpent

Crocodile thriller ‘Crawl’ is coming to Netflix in July (Paramount Pictures)

6 July

Born to Be Wild

10 July

Outback Lockdown

16 July

2 Weeks in Lagos

26 July

Man Like Mobeen season three

(BBC)

Documentary

22 July

9to5: The Story of a Movement

Kids

1 July

Rainbow Rangers

The Snow Queen

Winx Club season six

15 July

Peppa Pig series six

Anime

1 July

Akira

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – multiple seasons