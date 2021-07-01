‘Negative’ Bitcoin daily chart means bulls must defend $29K — Peter Brandt By Cointelegraph

(BTC) needs to stay above $29,000 to preserve the bullish case in the short term, famous trader Peter Brandt has warned.

In a tweet on July 1, Brandt, well known for his shrewd BTC price calls in recent years, warned that the onus was on bulls to show Bitcoin’s strength.

Peter Brandt’s annotated chart. Source: Peter Brandt/ Twitter