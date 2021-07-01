Most currencies subdued on weak factory data; EMEA gains cap losses

Article content Emerging market stocks and currencies made a grim start to the second half of the year on Thursday, pressured by subdued factory activity data from several countries, but gains outside Asia helped cap losses for the broader indexes. A weak June manufacturing PMI reading from Russia followed surveys that showed https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/asia-factories-see-momentum-weaken-rising-costs-new-covid-curbs-2021-07-01 it grew at a slower pace in China and Japan due to rising raw material prices, while activity shrank in Vietnam, Malaysia and India, where governments imposed tougher restrictions to contain fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

Article content “Concerns about the Delta variant (of the coronavirus) and fears of related news might cause uncertainty and risk aversion on the markets to rise,” said Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank. Russia’s COVID-19 deaths hit a new high on Thursday, while the Pan American Health Organization warned that cases in Latin America and the Caribbean COVID-19 are rising and vaccination is lagging badly. Most Latam stocks and currencies ended lower on Wednesday. Currencies across emerging Asia were flat to lower, with the Philippine peso hitting August lows, while South Africa’s rand lost 0.4%. The rouble, however, gained 0.5% against the dollar, tracking higher oil prices ahead of an OPEC meeting. Data showed https://www.reuters.com/article/russia-economy-gdp-idUSR4N2NZ00K Russia’s economic growth rose 10.9% year-on-year in May, continuing its recovery after a 3% decline in 2020.