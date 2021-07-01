Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 111.600 111.5 -0.09

Sing dlr 1.350 1.3486 -0.13

Taiwan dlr 27.928 27.904 -0.09

Korean won 1135.000 1133.1 -0.17

Baht 32.160 32.05 -0.34

Peso 49.185 49.37 +0.38

Rupiah 14500.000 14500 +0.00

Rupee 74.563 74.5625 +0.00

Ringgit 4.164 4.1565 -0.18

Yuan 6.477 6.47 -0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 111.600 103.24 -7.49

Sing dlr 1.350 1.3209 -2.18

Taiwan dlr 27.928 28.483 +1.99

Korean won 1135.000 1086.20 -4.30

Baht 32.160 29.96 -6.84

Peso 49.185 48.01 -2.39

Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17

Rupee 74.563 73.07 -2.01

Ringgit 4.164 4.0200 -3.46

Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.80

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)