Megan Fox Has Cute Nicknames For Machine Gun Kelly

This is the last time I’m going to call him MGK.
During a recent appearance on Fox 5 New York, Fox revealed what she likes to call her beau, and they’re all absolutely adorable.
“I call him ‘cookie,’ I call him ‘buddha,’ I call him ‘booby,'” Fox said. “There’s lots of names.”
Fox also opened up about her crush on Angelina Jolie and said that she doesn’t think her boyfriend would mind her daydreaming about the actor.
“I can’t imagine he would have a problem with it,” she said. “I think he would survive, I think he can hang in there for that one.”
“I do think I said that a decade ago but I stand by it, I stick with it,” she gushed.
Kelly is one lucky guy! His girlfriend has a crush on one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood and he has the cutest nickname known to all mankind.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!