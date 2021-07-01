Meet Mary Mulligan, lawyer for indicted Trump financial chief

Article content The indictment of a top official at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s company marks a critical shift from probe to prosecution by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. New York lawyer Mary Mulligan could play a key role in what happens next. Mulligan, a former federal prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney, is representing Allen Weisselberg https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-organization-cfo-expected-be-charged-thursday-wsj-2021-06-30, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer. After a nearly three-year investigation, Vance’s office unsealed tax charges against Weisselberg on Thursday.

Weisselberg was charged in the 15-count indictment with avoiding taxes on $1.7 million of income and pleaded not guilty to second-degree larceny and other charges. Mulligan, who declined to comment on her multi-year representation of Weisselberg, is no stranger to high-profile assignments. She previously defended an ex-Lehman Brothers broker https://www.reuters.com/article/insidertrading-devlin/broker-who-stole-business-secrets-from-wife-avoids-prison-idINDEE82M0OX20120323 who stole corporate secrets from his executive wife and shared them with friends, and a South African pilot who was arrested alongside https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-crime-bout/accomplice-to-arms-dealer-bout-handed-five-year-prison-term-idUSBRE84M1KV20120523 Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in an undercover sting by U.S. agents posing as Colombian guerrillas looking to buy weapons.