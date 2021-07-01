Lumine Group Acquires Ubersmith Inc.

TORONTO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group (“Lumine”), a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media vertical, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ubersmith Inc. (“Ubersmith”). Ubersmith was wholly owned by Internap Holding LLC (“INAP”), a Global provider of performance-driven, full-spectrum data center and cloud solutions. Now operating as an autonomous business, Ubersmith is a leading business management software solution that delivers mission-critical capabilities for billing, infrastructure and device management, and trouble and relationship management to Service Providers. Ubersmith is Lumine’s 20th acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a “Carve Out” specialist and leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses.

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in New York City, Ubersmith was originally named CBMS and developed as an in-house billing solution for enterprise cloud and hosting provider, Voxel. On recognizing the value of the software that was developed, Voxel formed a separate business unit and commercialized the software for external sales. In 2001, after a merger with TicketSmith, a provider of customer management solutions for the data centre market, Voxel rebranded CBMS to Ubersmith. After 10 years of successful customer growth, Voxel and Ubersmith were acquired by INAP.

“In the Lumine Group Global Ecosystem, Ubersmith’s open and scalable billing, infrastructure and customer management platform is positioned for success,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “We have found a perpetual home for our more than 100 active customers globally and a business acceleration opportunity to expand our position in the cloud, hosting, data communications markets,” added Kurt.

“We are excited to welcome this new Billing & Customer Management dimension to Lumine, reinforcing our vision and customers strategy that immense cloud-based communications infrastructure services will require dedicated real-time specialist usage and infrastructure device management,” said Tony Garcia, Group Leader Monetization at Lumine.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group is a leading global acquirer of communications & media software businesses. Lumine empowers businesses to grow by providing an ecosystem with access to a network of global, like-minded professionals, customers, and partners. Lumine Group is a division within Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). Learn more at www.luminegroup.com and via LinkedIn.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com .

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include DataBank, Endurance, Grafana, Namecheap, NS1, T5 and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com