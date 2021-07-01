Latin America’s Mercado Bitcoin exchange raises $200M from SoftBank By Cointelegraph

Latin America’s Mercado Bitcoin exchange raises $200M from SoftBank
Latin American cryptocurrency exchange Mercado has secured $200 million in Series B financing from SoftBank, marking one of the largest funding rounds in the region’s history.
Mercado Bitcoin will use the funds to expand its offerings and invest in new infrastructure to meet the growing demand for digital assets in the region, the São Paulo, Brazil-based exchange announced Thursday. 2TM Group, the parent company behind Mercado Bitcoin, is now estimated to be worth $2.1 billion, making it the eighth-largest unicorn on the continent.
