Kim Kardashian Wears Cutout Dress To The Vatican In Rome

Kim thought of everything.
Before they could even say anything about her latest outfit, the mom-of-four assured her Insta followers that she abided by the dress code when she took a private tour of the Vatican in Rome.
Kardashian wore an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with midriff cutouts to the historical building and once inside, she covered her shoulders with a black leather jacket.
“We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram next to a few pics of her in Rome. “It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works.”
“We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s,” she continued. “Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit.”
“(Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s),” Kardashian added.
The KKW Beauty Founder wore some of her best outfits when touring Rome. At the Colosseum, she sported a pair of boxer-style shorts and a ribbed white top.
No matter where Kim goes, she always treats it like it’s a big fashion show!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!