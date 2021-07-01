Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.29% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.29%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.92% or 120.0 points to trade at 3180.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 2.51% or 18.0 points to end at 735.0 and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (T:) was up 2.21% or 71.0 points to 3279.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsubishi Electric Corp (T:), which fell 6.05% or 97.5 points to trade at 1515.0 at the close. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) declined 4.63% or 185.0 points to end at 3810.0 and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.93% or 210.0 points to 5130.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2236 to 1237 and 280 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.00 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.72% or 0.53 to $74.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.64% or 0.48 to hit $75.10 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.55 to trade at $1776.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.14% to 111.25, while EUR/JPY rose 0.13% to 131.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.407.